Police touch rugby strengthens unity at Raiwaqa church service

The Fiji Police Force Touch Rugby team attended a church service in Raiwaqa today, grounding themselves spiritually before the Sukuna Bowl.

Adding to the occasion was the presence of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team, whose attendance provided an extra layer of motivation for the police players.

Touch rugby is now in its third year as part of the Sukuna Bowl programme, and Police will compete across four divisions: men’s open, women’s open, mixed open, and the masters category.

Article continues after advertisement

Police currently hold the women’s and mixed titles, while Army leads the men’s division.

Assistant head coach of the touch rugby team, Paul Darroch says the men’s team has intensified preparations after letting the title slip in the final stages last year.

“They don’t want a repeat of what happened last year. They put their guard down and let it go off in the dying stages. This year, they’ve come back to firing, and well, only time will tell. When the dust settles on the Nasova grounds tomorrow, expect the police team to be throwing their blue colours up in the sky.”

This year’s Sukuna Bowl will kick off tomorrow with boxing and cricket being the opening games.

Touch Rugby will be played at the Nasova Grounds, Suva on Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.