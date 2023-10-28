Police retain Escott Shield

In a thrilling showdown at Buckhurst Park in Suva, Stop Cyber Bullying Police Blues side showcased their resilience and determination as they managed to defend the coveted Escott Shield against the formidable Freshet Navy Blues by a slender margin of 13-11 this afternoon.

Right from the kickoff, both teams exhibited unwavering commitment and an insatiable thirst for victory.

The clash was a true battle of wills.

Freshet Navy Blues asserted their dominance early, holding an 8-5 advantage at halftime.

However, the second half witnessed an intense back-and-forth exchange between the two sides, with neither team willing to yield.

The turning point arrived when Police Blues, driven by their unrelenting desire, notched another try, propelling them into a 10-8 lead.

The crowd was on the edge of their seats as the tension escalated.

Freshet Navy Blues, though, were not to be outdone.

They earned a crucial penalty that inched them ahead, with the score now at 10-11.

The seesaw battle continued, keeping spectators gripped by the spectacle.

In a dramatic twist, just moments before the final whistle, Suva’s Stop Cyber Bullying Police Blues were granted a game-changing penalty.

This golden opportunity pushed them to the forefront of the scoreboard, securing their triumphant defense of the Escott Shield in a nail-biting 13-11 victory.

It was a true showcase of determination and sportsmanship, leaving fans in awe of the sheer intensity of the contest.