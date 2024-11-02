Players making debut not new to system

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says that having players make their debut at the international level feels like a homecoming, as they’ve already come through the ranks and know the Fijian rugby system inside out.

This Sunday, Fijian Drua flyhalf Kemueli Valetini and center Waqa Nalaga will proudly wear the national jersey for the first time as they take on Scotland in the November Test.

With years of rugby development under their belts, Byrne says debutants joining the side already know the magnitude of the task ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“When new players come in, they’re probably only new to the squad, they’re not new to the people in the room you know, they’ve got history with a lot of them. Either schooling, same village or played rugby as kids so.”

The team has been adapting well to the chilly climate, and Byrne is confident they’re ready to face Scotland.

The stage is now set as the two teams are ready to meet at Scotland’s iconic Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh at 5.40am tomorrow.