One change for Waratahs against Drua

Waratahs coach Darren Coleman has made one change to his starting 15 for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Joey Walton will start at five-eight this Saturday replacing injured Lalakai Foketi.

Coleman has also made two changes in his reserves including the return of Taleni Seu and Wallaby Ned Hanigan.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has just re-signed with the Waratahs till the end of 2024 after his spectacular try finish last week.



Nawaqanitawase will be joined in the back three by Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen.

The Waratahs take on the Fijian Drua on Saturday at 9.35pm at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

You can watch the live action on the FBC Sports HD Channel.



