New heights for Bosenavulagi

Laiema Bosenavulagi.

Just 39 days after making her Super W debut, Laiema Bosenavulagi was named in Australia’s squad for their Test against the Vodafone Fijiana 15s this Saturday.

The 17 year old made her Super W debut for Melbourne Rebels against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in Suva on April 1st and says she didn’t think she would make it this far so quickly but is really grateful for the opportunity.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Bosenavulagi says she wanted to make her mark in this year’s Super W competition.

She adds being selected in the Wallaroos squad has now set new heights for her so she’s ready to embrace it all and push herself to get better.”

The youngster says her dad started crying when she told him of her selection in the national squad.

The Wallaroos will host the Fijiana 15s on Saturday in Sydney at 7pm and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

After the match, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces Waratahs at the same venue at 9:35pm.