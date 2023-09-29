New faces for Nadi rugby

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Nadi has lost five of its key players to overseas teams in the past two weeks.

This means some new faces will feature this weekend as they challenge Nadroga for the prestigious Inkk Farebrother Trophy.

Nadi will be the last team to challenge for the trophy this season, and if they fall short at Lawaqa Park, Nadroga will get to keep it for another season.

Coach Cohan Politini says two new players will get the chance to experience the intensity and physicality of the Farebrother.

“We’ve had to rely on our development but we’ve had a good development team preparing at the background over the past seven weeks so they’ve slotted in very well.”

Nadi has an impressive track record in the Farebrother Challenge, something the current squad looks to continue.

They travel to Sigatoka tomorrow where they square off against Nadroga at 3pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.