National school-boys team to be selected

Fiji Secondary School’s Rugby Union Vice President Savenaca Muamua says a national school-boys rugby team will be selected in August to compete against an Australian side who will be in the country for a two-match tour.

Muamua says at the end of the Deans Trophy competition, each zone will need to form a team, where they will compete against each other for trials before a final team will be selected to represent Fiji against the visitors.

“There will be four teams, a team each from each zone, and then we will have a trial in Suva, where we will select with the HPU and FRU a team to represent Fiji against the Australian schoolboys under-18.”

The team will be arriving in the country at the end of September, and the trials will be held as soon as possible to provide ample time for preparation.

At this point, Muamua says national scouts have been attending all previous deans matches over the past few weeks looking for players to select for the national schoolboys side.

Competing against the visiting team will also provide local players with the opportunity to be offered contracts or scholarships to play rugby overseas.