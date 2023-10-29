National carrier eases travel challenge for Drua

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team has conveyed their appreciation for the addition of Fiji Airways as one of their sponsors.

They recognize that this collaboration will significantly enhance their on-field performance, especially given the team’s frequent travels in and out of the country.

CEO Mark Evans views this as a fantastic opportunity to bolster the team’s performance, emphasizing the trust they place in our national carrier.

Article continues after advertisement

“From a sporting point view, the isolation and travel on the air on airlines every other week during the season is a real performance challenge for us. We couldn’t ask for better partners to try and overcome as many of those as we can then Fiji Airways.”

Evans wholeheartedly extends his unwavering support to our national carrier, emphasizing their commitment to never taking it for granted.

Meanwhile, the Drua are in full preparation mode, gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Their first match will take place in Auckland against the Blues on February 24.