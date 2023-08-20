Natabua coach humbled by win

Natabua High School coach Tevita Deilomaloma says it was a very simple pep talk that pushed the players through to creating history at the Vodafone Super Deans semi-finals yesterday.

The lone West representative at the competition is making it to the final of the national Deans competition for the first time after their impressive 29-20 victory over defending champion Marist Brothers High School.

Coach Tevita Deilomaloma says the instructions given to the players were simple, and they delivered.

Article continues after advertisement



[Natabua High School coach Tevita Deilomaloma]

“From Monday, I’ve been telling them if we have to win against Marist, we have to have that mental fortitude, so we need to focus on every aspect of the game. So that was it. Very simple! We had to concentrate from the start to the last minute, and I believe they did.”

Delailomalma adds that he is very humbled by this achievement and that it will take time to sink in.

Natabua will take on Queen Victoria School in the Vodafone Super Deans final next week at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.