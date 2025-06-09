Nasinu too strong for RKS

Nasinu Secondary School has secured their place in the Vodafone Deans semifinals after overcoming Ratu Kadavulevu School 25–15 in a tough quarterfinal clash at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Both teams came out strong, matching each other in intensity and skill.

The first half was a tight contest, with solid defence and quick attacking plays from both sides, ending with the scores locked at 10–10.

The second half saw RKS strike first to break the deadlock, raising hopes for the Lodoni supporters. But Nasinu quickly responded, stepping up their attack and worked on opportunities to push their tally to 25 points, while holding RKS to just 15.

Despite the strong challenge from RKS, Nasinu proved too powerful and composed under pressure.

As the final whistle blew, celebrations erupted among their players and fans, with the team booking a well-earned spot in this year’s semifinals.

