Nasinu gunning for first-ever Deans title

Nasinu Secondary School Under 18 coach Mikaele Yasiyasi insists that his team will not underestimate any schools, their upcoming opponents in particular, despite their impressive unbeaten run in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans competition.

The team has never won the prestigious title but they are determined to continue their winning streak and make history for the school.

Yasiyasi is confident in his players, noting that they have a strong combination capable of achieving what once seemed impossible.

“I have been long with the boys and I know what they are capable of, so the skills they have and background comes together to add up to the team. Preparation wise, that’s what we will do in the remaining time until we come to the national quarter-finals this weekend.”

He adds the players have sacrificed a lot and put in the hard work required of them in the past weeks.

Nasinu will face Tailevu North College at 11.40am in the Vodafone Deans quarter-finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.