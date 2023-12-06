Nasilasila prioritizes mental health

Isoa Nasilasila [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua’s lanky lock, Isoa Nasilasila has been working on his mental health during this off-season.

The 24-year-old has taken a step back from rugby to concentrate on his well-being.

He also adds that this served as a motivation.

“Really good. Had a nice long break. Had a little week in Europe just to sort of rewind and just take a step back from rugby. Had some time off in Sydney as well before I came back to but yeah, just been trying to just take a step back away from rugby just to get my mind right. Body right.”

Nasilasila adds that even the community outreaches have been enhancing and positive as they get to meet passionate fans.

The lock is anticipating a positive 2024.