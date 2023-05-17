Move on and focus ahead: Byrne

Head coach Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster Selestino Ravutaumada and flanker Kitione Salawa are available for selection for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against Waratahs this weekend.

The two were rested last week due to injuries but have been cleared and set to force their way into the starting line-up.

Head coach Mick Byrne says it’s great to have them back in the team as they look to bounce back from last week’s heavy loss.

Byrne says the only way to shift their focus to the next challenge is to stop whining about the previous loss and start thinking about what’s up ahead.

“Alot easier to bench a poor performance, we know that! So, it’s a lot easier to cut the anchor of the back of the boat when it’s a poor performance but when you try to cut that anchor off when we’ve had a great game they want to hang on to it a little bit longer so that’s another learning curve for us as well.”

Byrne says the team is now sailing towards the next rough waters.

He adds that cutting anchors with poor track records is critical for the team.

The Fijian Drua will play the Waratahs in round 13 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this Saturday at 9.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.