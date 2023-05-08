More opportunities for rugby league players

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/Facebook]

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata who assisted many Fijian players secure NRL contracts is looking at sending more overseas.

Kativerata helped players like Tui Kamikamica, Sisa Waqa, Marika Koroibete, Taniela Sadrugu, Iosefo Masi, Viliame Kikau and many more.

He says he may re-look at the number of players he sends abroad.

“As you all know back in the days, I just came in and pick one kid at a time but this time around I’m going to try and change it, we develop them in the pathway to assist them so when they arrive to NRL Club they are not far behind so that’s my goal for the next four years.

Instead of picking up one, we are picking up five or six players”

Kativerata was amazed to see the amount of raw talent at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

He believes that if nurtured well, there won’t be any difficulty finding interests in rugby league and union because what he witnessed speaks volumes.