MGM U-18 set for Japan tournament

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School under 18 team will represent Fiji at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Invitational Tournament in Japan starting this Sunday.

The team presented their i-Tatau to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House yesterday.

MGM earned the right to represent Fiji after winning the U-17 title at the Deans finals last year.

Ratu Wiliame says the school as a whole have raised the bar in academic and extra-curricular activities as well.

He says although he has not seen any of their teams in action, he’s heard a lot of positives about them and their achievements so far.

Ratu Wiliame extends his appreciation to the coaching staff and school management for grooming the players wished them well.

The team will depart our shores tomorrow night.