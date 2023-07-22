MGM books spot in Raluve national quarter-finals

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-18 achieved a remarkable victory in the Southern Zone Weet-Bix Raluve championship earning them a place in the national quarter-finals.

They emerged as the winners in a closely contested match against Naitasiri Secondary School, with a final score of 17 – 18.

Despite the strong defensive efforts of Naitasiri Secondary School, MGM managed to break through in the final moments, securing a significant win at Suva’s HFC Stadium.

The team captain, Corletta Yee, attributed their success to the sacrifices made throughout the season.

Yee praised the girls’ dedication, especially considering their status as competition rookies.

The squad expressed gratitude towards their families, team management, and the school for their support.

Notably, both Naitasiri and MGM have progressed to the national quarterfinals.