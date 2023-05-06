McKenzie shines in Chiefs win

[Pic:WWOS-Nine]

The Chiefs have extended their winning start to the season to 10 matches after beating Highlanders 52-28.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie and fullback Shaun Stevenson led the Chiefs counter-attacking game.

McKenzie or Stevenson had a hand in five of the six tries scored by the Chiefs in their bonus-point win.

McKenzie also kicked seven conversions and a penalty for 17 points in a flawless performance that saw him surpass 1000 points in Super Rugby.

Other matches today will see the Crusaders tackle the Force at 4:35pm followed by the Blues and Moana Pasifika at 7:05pm and Reds hosts Waratahs at 9:35pm.