Mazey praise Flying Fijians mentor

FRU Interim Chair Peter Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair Peter Mazey has praised Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui for the team’s performance at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Mazey commended Raiwalui’s leadership in mentoring the squad to reach their first World Cup quarterfinal berth in 16 years.

“Simon is most probably one of the most honest men and dedicated people that I have met for a long time. He really did it right.”

Mazey also extended his gratitude to Raiwalui for assembling a formidable team and management unit, which made a significant impact on the global rugby stage.

The Flying Fijians will arrive into the country today minus their coach, who is expected to arrive in a later flight.

Meanwhile in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals this weekend, New Zealand will face Argentina at 7am on Saturday while defending champions