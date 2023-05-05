Male names Super W final lineup

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Coach Inoke Male has made a couple of changes to the match day squad for the Super W final as they hunt for back-to-back titles.

Keleni Marawa will start at hooker and Captain Bitila Tawake moves to prop.

Evivi Senikarivi earns a start in the halves alongside Jennifer Ravutia after her positive injection from the bench last week against the Waratahs in the semifinal.

Article continues after advertisement



Rooster Chicken Fijiana Head Coach, Inoke Male.

This also means that Setaita Railumu moves to the reserves, joined by Wainikiti Vosadrau and Laisani Moceisawana

Flanker Fulori Naqura is the new face in the reserves, replacing Makereta Tunidau.

The Drua will be out for revenge after their 45-22 defeat to the Reds a fortnight ago.

The Super W final kicks off at 6:45pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Fijiana Drua Lineup

1.Bitila Tawake (c), 2.Keleni Marawa, 3.Siteri Rasolea, 4.Mereoni Nakesa, 5.Asinate Serevi, 6.Karalaini Naisewa, 7.Sulita Waisega, 8.Serima Leweniqila, 9.Evivi Senikarivi, 10.Jeniffer Ravutia, 11.Kolora Lomani, 12.Merwai Cumu, 13.Vani Va’aga, 14.Adita Christine Milinia, 15.Luisa Tisolo

Reserves: 16.Joma Rubuti, 17.Anna Korovata, 18.Jade Coates, 19.Doreen Narokete, 20.Adi Fulori Nabura, 21.Setaita Railumu, 22.Wainikiti Vosadrau, 23.Laisani Moceisawana