Male names power squad for semi-final clash

Former captain Sereima Leweniqila, speedster Kolora Lomani and Luisa Tisolo makes their return to the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua team.

The trio have been named in the match-day squad by head coach Inoke Male in their Super W semi-final clash against the Waratahs today.

Leweniqila and Lomani will add depth to the team given their experience last season, helping Fijiana run through unbeaten to claim the title in their inaugural season.

Leweniqila will be doning the number eight jersey while Lomani will be on the right wing.

Asinate Serevi will start in the second row alongside Jade Coates. Sulita Waisega will be at openside while Karalaini Naisewa moves to blindside flank.

Jennifer Ravutia will make calls from the fly-half while Setaita Railumu is positioned half-back.

Pairing with Lomani on the wing is Adita Milinia who will be looking after the left. Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei retain their positions in the midfield and are expected to bring in a megahit performance.

Coming from the bench, Tisolo completes the line-up at fullback.

The Fijiana Drua will take the field at Concord Oval in Sydney against the Waratahs at 3.05 p.m

You can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Team List:

1 – Joma Rubuti

2- Bitila Tawake

3- Siteri Rasolea

4- Asinate Serevi

5- Jade Coates

6- Karalaini Naisewa

7- Sulita Waisega

8- Sereima Leweniqila

9- Setaita Railumu

10- Jennifer Ravutia

11- Adita Milinia

12- Merewai Cumu

13- Vani Arei

14- Kolora Rosi Lomani

15- Luisa Basei Tisolo

Reserve:

16- Keleni Marawa

17- Anasimeci Korovata

18- Makereta Tunidau

19- Doreen Narokete

20- Mereoni Nakesa

21- Evivi Senikarivi

22- Wainikiti Vosadrau

23- Laisani Moceisawana.