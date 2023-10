Male names power squad for Kazakhstan

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana 15’s Head Coach, Inoke Male, has made major positional changes to his lineup for their last WXV3 pool game against Kazakhstan in Dubai.

These changes include players such as Salanieta Nabuli, Ana Korovata, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikaravi, Salanieta Kinita, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Merewairita Naivoha, and Atelaite Naivoha.

The impact players are Fulori Nabura, Nunia Uluimoala, Rusila Nagasau, Loraini Senivutu, Kraalaini Nasewa, Wainikiti Vosadrau, and Mere Kanace.

Male says the players have been doing their best in training.

“That means we are not taking this game lightly. We want to win this game as well, so that’s why we are only making positional changes.”

The side is looking to bounce back after their 29-16 loss to Spain last Saturday.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 a.m.



