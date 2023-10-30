Male commends newcomers

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Inoke Male extends his commendation to the new players who made up 80% of this year’s squad during the WXV3 campaign in Dubai.

The new players included five debutants, three from overseas and two from the local scene.

Male highlights their exceptional performance in showcasing their abilities on the global stage.

“Really thankful for the effort of the girls especially when brining in a new team, a young team especially the girls that are playing in the Marama championship and there were only twenty percent of players that played in the world cup last year.”

Male also expressed his deep appreciation for the outstanding contributions of the departing captain, Sereima

Leweniqila, whose significant influence has been instrumental in the team’s success.

The conclusion of the Fijiana’s WXV3 campaign also signifies the culmination of their tournaments for the year.