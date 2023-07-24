Maisamoa debuts in fifteens rugby

Manueli Maisamoa.

Fiji men’s rugby sevens player, Manueli Maisamoa, recently made his debut in fifteens rugby for Macuata in the third round of the 2023 Skipper Cup.

Despite not planning to play fifteens rugby in the near future, Maisamoa welcomed the opportunity to represent a team from Vanua Levu.

The switch to fifteens rugby has presented both challenges and interesting developments for him.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has been really challenging, to switch from 7s to 15s … as there is less space to attack and compete with players. It is really tough, but I am really happy.”

The Natewa, Cakaudrove native played a crucial role in Macuata’s clash against Yasawa, to record its first win in the 2023 Skipper Cup competition.

Maisamoa donned the outside centre t-shirt and displayed a master-class performance, exhibiting admirable skills in both attack and defence.

He acknowledges the efforts by the management and players of Macuata.

Macuata defeated Yasawa 38-21 at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.