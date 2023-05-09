Lomani joins Pacific Rugby player’s board

Fijian Drua Halfback Frank Lomani has recently been appointed to the Pacific Rugby player’s board.

Lomani is a strong representative for the players and is deemed a loyal leader for the Drua on and off the field.

Lomani started with the Drua in 2017 when they played in the National Rugby championship he then had a two year stint in Super Rugby with the

Melbourne Rebels until he reunited with the Fijian Drua in the 2022 season.

Lomani is excited to be involved with PRP and says PRP has been a great vehicle for the players and the Drua to get their message across to FRU or the Drua management.

Pacific Rugby players CEO Hale T.Pole believes that Frank will bring great insight to the board on behalf of the players.