Leweniqila bids farewell, clearing path for emerging stars

Sereima Leweniqila (middle) [Source: FRU/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15’s captain, Sereima Leweniqila, has announced her retirement from international rugby, marking the end of her impressive 11-year journey in the white jersey.

Following Fiji’s remarkable 118-0 victory over Kazakhstan, Leweniqila expressed her gratitude to Head Coach Inoke Male for entrusting her with the captaincy.

Her journey began in 2012 when she first represented Fiji against New Zealand Samoa, and she has since navigated numerous milestones and challenges across both rugby codes.

Hailing from Nabuono in Udu, Macuata, she’s widely recognized as a trailblazer in women’s rugby.

Leweniqila now places her trust in her talented younger teammates to carry forward the legacy.

She finds peace in passing the torch to her sisters, acknowledging their potential as rising stars.

She believes they are in capable hands and urges supporters to offer patience and support as they continue to develop.

Head Coach Inoke Male acknowledges Leweniqila’s significant contribution to women’s rugby and commends her as a role model for young girls.

He expresses his gratitude to “Ima” for her dedication to women’s rugby and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.