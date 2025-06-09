Lewanayaqona’s love for rugby fuels her rise with Macuata

Loraini Lewanayaqona

Behind every rugby jersey is a story of sacrifice, and for Loraini Lewanayaqona, her journey with the Macuata women’s rugby team is one of quiet strength and passion.

Lewanayaqona has spent the past three years carving out her place in a sport she once knew little about, driven by a simple love for challenge.

Balancing her rugby dreams with her demanding job in the Fiji Police Force hasn’t been easy.

The 30-year-old works long 12-hour shifts but still finds time to train; often squeezing in sessions after work or during her days off.

“I would just like to thank the Division Police Commander North for releasing us when the MRU had sent a release form asking them to release the officers and they have agreed to that. So how I balance my work is that I work 12 hours. After I work, I come for training. After training, if I am training in the day time, if I have my chief, I have to pop the game on my chief. That is how I do my work. It’s because everything is just about serving the public.”

The women’s side receives limited funding, relying largely on the efforts of the players and their coach to stay competitive.

Without formal sponsorship, the team depends on small personal contributions and community support to cover basic needs such as travel, gear, and camp costs.

Their coach, Narieta Motubiu, has gone as far as selling fish parcels to raise money for the team, while the employed players, like Lewanayaqona, contribute from their own pockets to ensure the team can train and travel.

Their determination recently earned Macuata a place in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup Final, where they will meet a formidable Ba Women’s side.

The two teams will meet tomorrow at 3pm at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

