Leawere, Naholo and Rayasi named for Hurricanes

Leawere, Naholo and Rayasi

The Hurricanes have named all three Fijians in their squad to feature in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Isaia Walker-Leawere, Salesi Rayasi and Kini Naholo are in the matchday 23.

Leawere and Naholo are in the starting 15 while Rayasi will come off the bench.

Naholo is the younger brother of former All Blacks winger Waisake and Leawere’s dad is former Flying Fijians lock Kele.

Salesi Rayasi is former Flying Fijians fullback, Filipe Rayasi’s son.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has also included Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea in the starting side.