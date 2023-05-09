Leawere escapes suspension

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere who copped a red card against the Fijian Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific last week has escaped suspension.

The son of Fijiana Drua assistant coach Kele Leawere is up for selection against Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Walker-Leawere received his second yellow in the 77th minute of play last weekend in Suva.

A review of the red card was made by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee and decided it warranted no further sanction.

It was concluded that at least one of the yellow cards was given out for technical offences and not foul play which wasn’t a violation of Laws 9.11 to 9.28, and that unusual circumstances prevailed, justifying the imposition of no further sanction.

The committee also concluded that the red card received by Walker-Leawere was sufficient penalty in the circumstances.

The Hurricanes play Moana Pasifika at 4:35pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday at 9:35pm, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces Western Force.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.