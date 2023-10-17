Last RWC for 'La Machine'

'La Machine', Levani Botia

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians quarterfinal match against England was the final time fans watched Levani Botia at a Rugby World Cup.

At 34 years of age, Botia has played in three World Cups after making his Test debut against Portugal in 2013.

Known in France as ‘La Machine’, Botia joined the then Pro D2 side La Rochelle as a medical joker, and the rest they say is history.

An emotional Botia says he won’t be there again in 2027 in Australia for the next World Cup.

“This is the last World Cup for me but I’m just going to try and continue my rugby career a little bit so thank you to Fiji Rugby and the staff for the trust.”

The Naitasiri man made his break in 2011 when former Fiji 7’s coach Waisale Serevi included him in the team to the 2011 Pacific Games.

After returning from the Pacific Games he made the Fiji team for the 2012/13 IRB Sevens World Series.