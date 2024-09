[Source: Waratahs/Facebook]

Fijian International and 7s star Mesu Kunavula’s contract has been extended until next season with NSW Waratahs.

The announcement was made on the Waratahs official facebook page this morning.

Kunavula plays both lock and backrow, was part of a Fiji Sevens side that claimed silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and made his Fijian Test debut against Georgia at BT Murrayfield in 2020.