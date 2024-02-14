Koroiduadua eyes return to rugby

Drua prop Jone Koroiduadua

His dream of playing in a Rugby World Cup was dashed by a hamstring injury last year but Jone Koroiduadua has left that pain behind in 2023.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop is not wasting any time and is working overtime to get himself back into shape for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, which kicks off next week.

The 26-year-old is two months into his road back to full fitness and is enjoying getting some game time under his belt.

“Feeling good and happy to be back to the boys to train again since I was injured when I came back from the World Cup squad.”

The man from Nalebaleba Village in Navosa with maternal links to Nayavuira in Ra says the players have zeroed in on one mission this season and that is to go one better than their quarterfinal finish last year.

The Drua will face the Melbourne Rebels this Friday at 5:30pm in their final pre-season match.

They will take on the Blues next Saturday at 3:35pm in their season-opening match.