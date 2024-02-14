Key Drua players return for warm-up in Melbourne

Some experienced players have been included in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side to face the Melbourne Rebels in its final Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific warm-up match.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has named a 28-member travelling squad with changes to the line-up from the previous trial.

Tevita Ikanivere, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi and Frank Lomani return to the starting 15, with young centre Waqa Nalaga set to feature for the first time off the bench.

Emosi Tuqiri, Ikanivere and Mesake Doge start in the front row with the second-row pair of Isoa Nasilasila and Mesake Vocevoce.

Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata and Captain Meli Derenalagi are the loose forwards.

Frank Lomani is the halfback and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at flyhalf.

The back three are Ravutaumada, Epeli Momo and Ilaisa Droasese with the midfield pair of Apisalome Vota and Iosefo Masi.

The trial will kick-off at 5.30pm at Gosch’s Paddock in Melbourne.

Next weekend the Drua play Blues in Auckland in the opening round.