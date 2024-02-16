Karawalevu for Waratahs A

Vuate Karawalevu [Source: NSW]

Former Fiji Bati winger Vuate Karawalevu will feature for the Waratahs A team tomorrow against Warringah Rats and Manly Marlins in the final trial matches ahead of the new Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The new Waratahs signing is on the left wing and will wear the number 11 jersey.

Whilst the trial is a great opportunity for several young and inexperienced players to push for selection in round one against the Reds next week, it will also see the return of star fullback Max Jorgensen.

In a portrayal of the maturity that belies his age, Teddy Wilson will captain the side in the absence of Jake Gordon, David Porecki, and Hugh Sinclair.

Waratahs A faces Warringah Rats at 7:30pm tomorrow.