Kadavu rugby shifts camp to Sigatoka

[File Photo]

The Kadavu rugby side is leaving no stones unturned in its quest to make an impact in the Vodafone Vanua Challenge this year.

Following their dedication church service in Kinoya over the weekend, the new kids on the block have moved camp to Sigatoka ahead of their season opener against Navosa next weekend.

Manager Manoa Baro says the players have been hitting the field hard in training, along with a few gruelling sessions at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes to acclimatize themselves to provincial-level rugby.

Baro adds the Kadavu team’s management are in talks with the Nadroga Rugby Union to have friendly games between the two side’s senior men’s, Under-20s and women’s sides at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

The Kadavu senior men’s side will take on Navosa in its opening game in the Vanua Challenge next Saturday at 3pm at Vatureba Park.