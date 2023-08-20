It's painful but this is rugby says QVS Assistant coach

Queen Victoria School assistant coach Epeli Kalou says it was unfortunate how the results turned out but is grateful to Suva Grammar School for putting up a really good game in the semi-finals of the Vodafone Super Deans semi-finals yesterday.

Queen Victoria School is through to the Vodafone Super Deans under-18 final following a nail-biting encounter with last year’s finalist, Suva Grammar School.

The two teams tied 14-all; however, QVS was awarded the win on technical grounds.

Kalou says there were a lot of silly penalties and opportunities given away to Grammar, which they could have utilized but failed to.

“Everyone watching the game understood it could’ve gone either way. I felt sorry for the Grammarian gang, but this is rugby; sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s joy, so just give credit where it’s due.”

There are a lot of things they will need to work on, but Kalou emphasizes that missed penalties are the main ones.

They will clash with Natabua High School in the final of the Vodafone Super Deans on Saturday.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.