Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne and captain Waisea Nayacalevu have taken full responsibility for their 52-17 loss to Ireland on Sunday morning, stating there were no issues with the referee or the match officials’ decisions.

Byrne says the responsibility was on them to execute and secure the win—something they had prepared for throughout the week.

The coach acknowledged that the team has accepted the result, recognized that things didn’t go their way but will not be pointing fingers.

“It’s probably on us, definitely on us but you know we just need to – you know sometimes with our enthusiasm to get the job done especially earlier on we came on the side of the ruck a couple of times to try and put pressure on but at the end of the day, it’s on us.”

Byrne adds some decisions may not have gone Fiji’s way, but that doesn’t mean the officials should be blamed.

Byrne emphasized the need to improve and focus on their own performance rather than the referee.

He looks forward to seeing the team perform better over the next two years and highlights the respect they have earned from world rugby as they aim to raise their game to the next level.

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have concluded their campaign for this year, with players now returning to their clubs.