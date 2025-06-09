Ikanivere, Sowakula and Rayasi shine despite loss

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Despite the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ 38-18 loss to England this morning, they produced some moments of brilliance led by captain and hooker Tevita Ikanivere, Pita Gus-Sowakula and winger Salesi Rayasi, who all delivered standout performances and all scored 8 out of 10 in ratings.

Ikanivere scored two tries, the first from a rolling maul and another after the break, while Sowakula’s offload set up Fiji’s second try through Caleb Muntz, who chipped and regathered to score.

Rayasi was electric on the counter, beating a match-high six defenders and keeping England’s backline under constant pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite Fiji’s strong attacking phases, discipline again proved costly, with yellow cards to Josua Tuisova and Selestino Ravutaumada giving England the edge late in the match.

The Flying Fijians will take heart from their fight, with players like Elia Canakaivata, Vilame Mata, and replacement Sireli Maqala also impressing in defence and ball handling.

The Flying Fijians will regroup ahead of their next Autumn Nations fixtures, with coach Mick Byrne expected to build on the team’s promising attacking shape and improved set-piece work.

They will take on France at 8.10am next Sunday at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique stadium.

Meanwhile, you can watch the delayed coverage of today’s match against England at 8pm tomorrow on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.