Hurricanes in Fiji

The Hurricanes rugby team have arrived into the country ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva.

The team arrived just a while ago at the Nadi International Airport with players like center Jordie Barrett, one of the best openside flankers in world rugby Ardie Savea, his brother Julian, former All Blacks prop Owen Franks, Fiji born Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi and Isaia Walker-Leawere who have links to Fiji.

Some players that are not part of the team to play the Drua, include All Black halfback TJ Perenara, hooker Dane Coles and big lock Dominic Bird.

The side is now traveling to Suva.

They play the Drua this Saturday at 2.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.