Good experience for new Fijiana 15s players

Captain Sereima Leweniqila

The plan is simple for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s and that is to elevate and win against the Wallaroos on Saturday.

Majority of the players in the squad are from the Fijian Drua set-up featuring in the Super W competition.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says the players want to lift their performance from the Super W win while at the same time give new uncapped players the experience they need.

“We’d like to come out with the win and we have a lot of new girls coming in. This is the whole new generation of new Fijiana 15s so it’s to test them out as well against a good quality side.”

Leweniqila says the players are hyped up to go against the best from Australia.

The team had their final training run yesterday and is expected to depart our shores today.

They face the Wallaroos on Saturday at 7pm.

This will be the curtain raiser for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match at 9.35pm between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Waratahs.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.