FSSRU partners with FBC for Deans and Raluve

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union and the Fiji Rugby Union have signed a three-year partnership deal to broadcast the Deans competition and Raluve Trophy live on FBC Sports TV channel and FBC Radio Stations.

The signing was done at the FBC headquarters this afternoon.

Gold FM Manager Kara Koroi says they look forward to this year’s competition and the collaboration with the FSSRU.

“There’s great potential in secondary school rugby and radio coverage would ensure that everyone is kept updated with the latest news and results of the Boys and Girls’ competitions.”

Meanwhile, the Western Zone semi-finals will be played at Prince Charles Park on Saturday, and the Northern Zone semi-finals will be held at All Saints Schools grounds on Saturday.

The Eastern Zone Under-18 semi-finals will be played tomorrow, while the other grades will compete at Tailevu North College grounds on Saturday.