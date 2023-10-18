FRU to persuade Raiwalui to reconsider

The Fiji Rugby Union is pulling out all the stops to retain the services of Head Coach Simon Raiwalui for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

Last night, Raiwalui made it official that he won’t be seeking a contract extension following their quarterfinal loss to England this past Monday.

While Raiwalui had already decided on his departure prior to the quarterfinal clash, FRU remains committed to engaging in discussions about the way forward for the Flying Fijians, hoping to keep the talented coach in their ranks.

“Look, I’ll be the first one there. Say, Simon, we want you back. Go and have a holiday and come back.”

Mazey asserts that one of the most advantageous aspects of working in FRU is the opportunity to collaborate with Raiwalui.

He further emphasizes that Raiwalui’s integrity and unwavering commitment to his work are commendable.

Mazey eagerly anticipates a forthcoming meeting with Raiwalui and the team management to deliberate on the future course of action for our esteemed Flying Fijians.

“He will be coming in a bit later so we will wait and see but as soon as possible we need to do that.”

Mazey adds that Raiwalui had made up his mind way before the quarterfinal against England and FRU will respect his final decision.