[File Photo]

Prime Minister and trustee of the Fiji Rugby Union Board Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that the next step for the organization is to formalize its structure.

This comes after the Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga, advised FRU that it cannot operate as a charitable trust.

As a result, the board voluntarily resigned after a meeting with Turaga.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we need to do now is formalize the organization.”

Despite FRU’s financial loss last year, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the FRU’s ability to sponsor national teams.

In addition to financial troubles, recent claims have been made against the FRU regarding the Rooster chicken Fijiana Drua’s meal arrangements.

“The selectors, they already on to selecting team to prepare for the preparatory games before the World Cup.”

This is not the first time such allegations have been made, as the Union has a history of failing to prioritize the welfare of players on Fiji’s national rugby teams.

Rabuka states that an interim administrator will be appointed to act on behalf of the interim trustees under the AG’s oversight.