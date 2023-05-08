FRU interim Trustees appointed

Front left: Jenny Seeto, Sikeli Tuinamuana, Peter Mazey, Mosese Naivalu and Alipate Naiorosui.

Five interim Trustees of the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board have been appointed by the Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga with liberty to co-op experts when necessary.

The five are Peter Mazey, Jenny Seeto, Alipate Naiorosui, Sikeli Tuinamuana and Mosese Naivalu.

They were appointed by the Minister pursuant to powers vested in the Minister for Justice by Section 13B of the Charitable Trusts Act 1945.

The new Trustees will be required to present to a Special General Meeting of the FRU a way out of the anomalies of the rugby union as a charitable trust.

Minister Turaga in a statement said all appointments are until the next SGM which will be called at the trustees’ discretion once the Fiji Rugby Union Trust Board’s governance and legal compliance are consistent with the Charitable Trusts Act 1945 to the satisfaction of the Minister for Justice as the custodian of charitable trusts.

Turaga says the appointment of a new Board of Trustees really begins the process of getting rugby house in order.

It was earlier stated that until and unless the status of FRU as a charitable body is regularized, the AGM cannot be convened.