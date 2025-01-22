From village dreams to professional rugby

Alfreda Fisher

One of the Fijiana Drua Women’s latest recruit, 20-year-old Alfreda Fisher, is embracing her first professional rugby season with excitement and determination.

Hailing from the village of Togo, Qamea, in Taveuni, Fisher plays lock and loose forward, marking a significant milestone in her rugby journey.

Fisher’s love for rugby began at Bucalevu Secondary School, where she was inspired by senior players like Raijieli Daveua, a standout in Fiji’s sevens rugby scene.

Now, Fisher shares the pitch with her childhood idol and has already gained valuable insights from Daveua.

“Even though she’s old, but she’s always looking after the girls. I’ve learned so much from her.”

Transitioning from Suva Rugby Union to the Fijian Drua has been a transformative experience for Fisher.

She highlighted the professional setup, which contrasts with her earlier rugby environment.

“In domestic rugby, we only had one coach who handled everything. Here, there’s a forward coach, a backline coach, and others. The training environment is completely different.”

Fisher’s journey to professional rugby hasn’t been without challenges.

Growing up in Togo, her family faced difficulties relocating to Suva to support her career.

She also dealt with initial resistance from her father, who was opposed to her playing rugby.

“My dad didn’t like me playing rugby—only my mum supported me. But now, he’s proud of me. Even though he told me not to play, I still pursued my dreams.”

Looking ahead, Fisher is eager to make her mark with the Fijian Drua.

Her immediate goal is to secure a spot in the first 23 for the team’s opening game and to contribute meaningfully to the squad throughout the season.