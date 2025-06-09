French move looms for Marist sensation Lalabalavu

Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu [Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 winger Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu may have played his final game in Marist Brothers High School colours after featuring in their win over Nasinu yesterday, with strong reports linking the 17-year-old to French Top 14 giants Stade Français.

The electrifying winger has been one of the standout names in age-grade rugby this year.

He scored a memorable hat-trick in the Oceania U20 Challenge final against Samoa, displaying raw pace and devastating finishing ability on the international stage.

Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu [File Photo]

Hailing from Cuvu in Nadroga, Lalabalavu was earlier named Best Player of the U21 division at the Coral Coast 7s, where he starred for the Southland Broncos.

Now, the prodigious teenager could be the latest Fijian export heading to Europe.

If confirmed, the move to Stade Français would mark a significant milestone in Lalabalavu’s young career, adding him to the growing list of Fijians making waves on the global rugby stage.

