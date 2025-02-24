France hammer Italy to keep Six Nations title hopes alive

[Source: Six Nations]

France scored 11 tries to thrash Italy in a high-scoring contest to set up a potential Six Nations decider with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

The game, with 14 tries, broke the previous championship record of 12 tries in a match, and it was also France’s highest score in the Six Nations.

In a thrilling 52-point first half, Italy opened the scoring through Tommaso Menoncello, but France scored three tries to regain control.

Lock Mickael Guillard, hooker Peato Mauvaka and captain Antoine Dupont crossed, before a try from Ignacio Brex gave the hosts hope.

Flanker Paul Boudehent smashed his way over the line for France’s bonus-point try, with full-back Leo Barre scoring to extend the visitors’ lead.

Fabien Galthie’s side refused to let up in the second period and scored again through Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and player-of-the-match Dupont.

Paolo Garbisi scored the hosts’ third try, but a ruthless France finished strong as Barre, Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi all scored.

France’s 73 points is also the second-most points scored by a team in a championship match, after the 80 points scored by England against Italy in 2001.

The results means Galthie’s side sit three points behind leaders Ireland, who they face next in Dublin on 8 March, while Italy travel to face England at Allianz Stadium on 9 March.

Les Bleus, if they are going to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2022, now head to Dublin knowing a victory – given their superior points difference – could put them in pole position for the title.