Rugby

Four games in two weeks for Fijiana 15

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

May 10, 2023 12:48 pm

[File Photo]

The Fijiana 15s will play matches in two weeks starting next weekend.

Most of the players that will soon be announced by head coach Inoke Male are expected to come from the victorious Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua squad who won the Super W title.

The Fijiana will play Australia next Saturday in Sydney as a curtain raiser to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match.

Article continues after advertisement

Just five days after the Test with the Wallaroos, the Inoke Male coached side will play its first game of the 2023 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship on the Gold Coast against Papua New Guinea.

On May 30th , Fiji will then meet Tonga in its second game of the Championship.

The last match on June 4th will be against Samoa.

Cancer fund-raising campaign begins

Bau Island to accommodate GCC members

Police conducts more successful drug raids

Diversification critical for coconut industry

Preservation needs to be inclusive

Illegal gravel and sand extraction remains a concern

Forest and Petroleum acts to be reviewed

Employment Minister to lead delegation to ILC

IMO Office set for Fiji

GCC preparation underway

PRB flats not a place to live for life: Navuda

Who qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final?

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5 million, jury says

Salawa, ‘Stino’, Tawake rested

Four games in two weeks for Fijiana 15

Bosenavulagi and Tuinakauvadra in Wallaroos squad

Disney's Iger may have to add slowing growth to his turnaround checklist

Boult still wants to play for New Zealand at World Cup

Cooler temperatures offer temporary reprieve for Alberta wildfires

Eurovision 2023 opens with acts walking Liverpool's 'Turquoise Carpet'

Messi's father dismisses Saudi links

Metaverse could contribute up to 2.4% of US GDP by 2035

Migrants amass along US-Mexico border as COVID-era restrictions near end

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ reconfigures for diverse cast

Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives

Business partnerships vital: Kamikamica

Jennifer Lopez and 'The Mother' team on 'badass' moms

Junior Bula Boys ready for World Cup

Sudan capital rocked by air strikes, looting

Halle Bailey 'honored' to play Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' remake

PayPal tumbles 12%, eyes lowest close since 2017

De Bruyne stunner earns Man City 1-1 draw at Real Madrid

T-bills hit by US debt ceiling worries, stocks slip ahead of CPI

Olympic focus for Davule

50th tournament for Soyizwapi

Girmit Day program inclusive says Prasad

Land Ministry to review rental schemes

France assists in tackling maritime threats

Buyers praise the Tourism Expo

Common excuses by supermarkets are IT glitches: Shandil

FNU's School of Maritime students selected for overseas development

Conference to advance good governance

Cure Kids Fiji receives a $35K boost from Digicel Fiji

Jennifer Coolidge shows support for writers’ strike

Tom Cruise pilots ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Child missing in cave as country hit by heavy rain and flooding

Todd is new national amateur boxing coach

$20,000 boost for Special Olympics Fiji

Leawere escapes suspension

Bula impresses after three NRL games

Legislation reviews on government agenda

Worker recalls struggle, excited to return to work

Lonnie Walker IV's late heroics lift Lakers over Warriors

Saqani High School holds cadet pass-out parade after 18 years

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: See who won

Ronaldo suffers another setback in Saudi title race

French naval ship visits Fiji

LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, phases out China app as demand wavers

Girmityas hardships need to be recognized

Sudanese pin hopes on Jeddah talks between warring factions

Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship

Trump's absence at civil rape trial shows 'he did it,' accuser's lawyer says

265 terminated ATS workers to return to work

SODELPA applauds revival of GCC

Villagers receive boat and engine

President meets Macuata community in London

Christina Applegate says she won’t return to TV and film

U.S. seeks to shore up border as migrants gather ahead of end to Title 42

Deans quarters, semis and finals in Suva

Auckland Emergency Management gives update

$200 maximum allowance per week : Patel

Jimmy Butler guides Heat to 3-1 series lead over Knicks

‘The Bear’ Season 2 finally has a release date

King Charles gives 'heartfelt' thanks as coronation celebrations end

Cabinet awaits summit update

Dining hall brings relief to students

Great potential in the mining sector: Vosarogo

Mexican president to discuss migration with Biden ahead of U.S. policy change

Seth Rogen’s beloved dog Zelda has died

More discussions expected on business opportunities

Digital trade records robust growth says WTO

Authentic Indian food will be on display at Girmit Day

Singapore firms scramble to soften blow of soaring rent costs

Fiji FACT draws out

Richard Dreyfuss on new Oscars diversity rules: ‘They make me vomit’

Increasing road accidents worry Police

HSBC reaches deal to buy out China fund partner

Ditoka tours new accommodation facility

Development projects improve lives of Beqa Islanders

Alberta wildfires force oil production shutdowns, even as cooler weather sets in

China's return to global stage checked by national security focus

King Charles gives 'heartfelt' thanks

Twitter to remove inactive accounts

Trio facing meth possession charges granted bail

New York Times to get around $100 million from Google over three years

Fiji records $1 billion in inward remittances

Serbians rally against violence after two mass shootings

New head of Telstra International appointed

Davule out on points

Austrian billionaire's jewels seen fetching over $150 mln at auction

Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

FRA spends millions to assist WAF

More nurses leave for better pay

Most Girmityas brought from Bihar

$50 million invested in Wananavu Beach Resort

Need to unlock more investments: Gavoka

Prep on the road a concern for Drua

Big plans for new Bula Boys coach

Lomani joins Pacific Rugby player’s board

Great turnout in NRL School Holiday Clinic

Nottingham Forest edge Southampton to escape drop zone

Excellent Everton blitz Brighton with shock 5-1 win

Sampdoria seal relegation with 2-0 loss at Udinese

Minister commends Bula Coffee

Dinosaurs added to Sleeping Giant adventure

Safety remains a priority: RBF

Accident kills three, five others in hospital

The Last of Us will adapt the events of Part II across 'multiple seasons'

Chile right-wing parties win majority in vote to draft new constitution

Wagner group signals it will stay in Bakhmut

Why ‘Saturday Night Live’ didn’t air a new episode

ROC Taiwan respects Fiji

Methamphetamine seized at Nadi Airport; three arrests made

Second win for Fiji Warriors

Driver arrested after seven, killed in Brownsville, Texas

Suvavou's engagement with Chinese developers worries MP

FRU interim Trustees appointed

PM salutes villagers for funding projects

Need for a proper record of history: Lal

Major interest in Men's Netball Championship

New cross-border remittances option for Vanuatu

‘Barry’ keeps taking wild chances

RBF organizes financial market awareness

Orlando Bloom auditioned 6 times for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Fire burns for third day at Shell Texas chemical plant

$10k boost for Labasa women

Nadal missing French Open would be 'brutal' for the sport

James Harden rescues 76ers in OT thriller

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant pull Suns level with Nuggets

Boat overturns in India's Kerala state, at least 21 die

‘Scream VI’ takes a slice out of the Big Apple

More opportunities for rugby league players

‘Paint’ feels like a trailer in search of a movie

One change for Fiji Warriors

Naivalurua gets regional seat, boost for Basketball Fiji

Krishna shows firm support in Talent League project

Alcaraz set to reclaim number one spot in Rome

6,000 families on PRB’s waiting list

Give them what they entitled to: Talawadua

Prince William invokes Queen Elizabeth in tribute to King Charles

Airline spends $50 million to market Fiji

Delays in land processing application a concern

Flounder’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ look

Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

Girmit conference to boost knowledge through academics

Australia's Westpac flags second-half margin pressure, drops cost target

Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control

Barack Obama goes to work for new Netflix docuseries

Jeremy Renner is sharing a new update

More than 1,600 evacuated from areas near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Workshop addresses National Economic Summit findings

First Lady calls for more advocacy on cervical cancer

ISS advises Shell shareholders to vote against climate activist resolution

Fiji Airways teams up with Spartan Race

Russia steps up fight for Bakhmut, hopes to capture it soon, says Ukraine general

West-based schools to join "Recycling on the Go Program"

‘Peak TV’ shows that defined the 2010s

Migrants stranded on Chile-Peru border repatriated to Venezuela

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Wagner group appears to U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

Driver arrested after 7, including migrants, killed in Brownsville, Texas

Obstacles used as motivation for Super W Champs

Paris St Germain close on Ligue 1 title with 3-1 win at Troyes

Sivo hat-trick in Eels loss

Brumbies move to second

Joey Meneses plays hero as Nationals rally to stun D-backs 9-8

White Sox score 11 in 2nd inning, go on to dominate Reds

Osimhen penalty earns champions Napoli 1-0 win over Fiorentina

Arsenal win 2-0 at Newcastle to stay in title hunt

De Gea error gifts West Ham 1-0 win over Manchester United

One millionth visitor expected this month

iTaukei businesses to fund the GCC meeting: Rabuka

Plans to develop living museum in Navilaca

Retired nurses rejoin Ministry

Fiji recognizes potential of youth: Ratu Wiliame

Minister visits RSE workers in NZ

Tourism industry thriving, says Gavoka

Bula magic late helps Wests Tigers to gritty win

Taulagi works his wizardry as Cowboys upset Roosters

Foran fires as Titans see off Sivo-inspired Eels

Super W champions back home

Tens of thousands join protests

Byrne impressed with Rakuro

27-year-old dies in hit and run accident

Prasad reigns in Chess championship

Lautoka falls in Navua

More investment in the tourism sector

Eight arrested for drunk driving

Captain Cook invests in new cruise ship

Anthony Davis, Lakers paste Warriors by 30 in Game 3

Navilaca to be declared peace village