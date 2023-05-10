Four games in two weeks for Fijiana 15

[File Photo]

The Fijiana 15s will play matches in two weeks starting next weekend.

Most of the players that will soon be announced by head coach Inoke Male are expected to come from the victorious Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua squad who won the Super W title.

The Fijiana will play Australia next Saturday in Sydney as a curtain raiser to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match.

Article continues after advertisement

Just five days after the Test with the Wallaroos, the Inoke Male coached side will play its first game of the 2023 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship on the Gold Coast against Papua New Guinea.

On May 30th , Fiji will then meet Tonga in its second game of the Championship.

The last match on June 4th will be against Samoa.