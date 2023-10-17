Foundation set for future rugby players

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui speaks with pride about the legacy their national squad is creating at this year’s Rugby World Cup, one that will serve as a foundation for the future generation of rugby stars to build upon.

Raiwalui enthusiastically asserts that Fiji’s rugby pathway is flourishing, and he envisions even greater growth on the horizon.

His experience as a former General Manager of the High Performance Unit instilled in him a commitment to long-term success, paving the way for a brighter future in Fijian rugby.

“In terms of what they put in, they have built something for the next generation of Fijian Rugby players, they have laid a foundation that we can grow off.”

Furthermore, he emphasizes that another pivotal aspect in their journey was unwavering consistency in their style of play.