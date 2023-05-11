Force will be desperate at home: Byrne

As the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific heads into the 12th round of competition, all teams including the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are vying to seal their spot in the quarter-finals.

The Drua are seated at 8th on the ladder and are keeping its hopes alive but they understand that the odds are high given that it is still anyone’s game at this point.

Head coach Mick Byrne says the players are aware of this which means they have to continue to maintain their place in the winner’s circle.

Fijian Drua Head Coach, Mick Bryne.

Byrne adds this will be easier said than done especially playing the Force on their home turf.

“They’ll be desperate at home, they play well at home. We’ve got to match their intensity to start the game and you know the players are fully aware of that.”

The head coach adds they’re focused on themselves and what they need to get done.

Our Drua faces the Force tomorrow in Perth Australia at 9.35pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.