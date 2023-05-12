Force out to stop high-octane Drua style

[Source: Perth Now]

Western Force captain Michael Wells says it’ll be important to stifle the high-octane game style of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tonight.

Wells says they need to play a very structured sort of game, to not allow the free-flowing energetic, and emotional energy sort of game the Drua will bring.

The Force have been bolstered by the return of Wallabies duo Tom Robertson and Folau Fainga’a from injury and they’ve never lost at home this season.

A Force win tonight would breathe life into their finals bid, but a loss could prove terminal.

The 11th placed Force hosts the Drua who are 8th on the ladder tonight at 9:35 and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.